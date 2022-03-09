YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Big win for BJP in UP, humiliating defeat for Congress in Punjab: Exit poll

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The BJP is likely to register a big win in Uttar Pradesh, while the Punjab would perform extremely badly in Punjab predicts another exit poll. The Lokniti-CSDS exit poll says that the BJP and its allies would win, 43 per cent of the vote share in Uttar Pradesh and the SP would end up with 35 per cent. The BSP would garner 15 per cent of the votes while the Congress would get just 3 per cent, the exit poll says.

    Big win for BJP in UP, humiliating defeat for Congress in Punjab: Exit poll

    The exit poll also said that the others would register a 4 per cent vote share and the margin of error is 3 per cent.

    Further the exit poll says that the Congress is heading for a humiliating defeat in Punjab and Uttarakhand, while it would be a hung house in Goa. In Punjab the AAP is set to win 40 per cent of the votes, while the Congress would end up with just 26 per cent.

    In Goa, The BJP is set to win 32 per cent of the vote share and the Congress 29, the exit poll says while adding that the Trinamool Congress could end up with 15 per cent.

    In Uttarakhand, the exit polls predicts a win for the BJP and party would end up with 43 per cent of the vote share, while the Congress will end up with 38 per cent.

    More EXIT POLLS News  

    Read more about:

    exit polls

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X