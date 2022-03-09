Poll of polls (Goa): Only 3 out of 8 surveys indicate BJP to emerge as single largest party

Big win for BJP in UP, humiliating defeat for Congress in Punjab: Exit poll

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: The BJP is likely to register a big win in Uttar Pradesh, while the Punjab would perform extremely badly in Punjab predicts another exit poll. The Lokniti-CSDS exit poll says that the BJP and its allies would win, 43 per cent of the vote share in Uttar Pradesh and the SP would end up with 35 per cent. The BSP would garner 15 per cent of the votes while the Congress would get just 3 per cent, the exit poll says.

The exit poll also said that the others would register a 4 per cent vote share and the margin of error is 3 per cent.

Lokniti- CSDS Post Poll Survey UP

AC 70 Locations 280

Sample size nearly 7000 (exact number awaited as some data yet to be added)

Vote Share Estimate

BJP+ 43%

SP+ 35%

BSP 15%

Cong 3%

Oth 4%

Big win for BJP

Margin of error 3%@LoknitiCSDS @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) March 9, 2022

Lokniti- CSDS Post Poll Survey findings PUNJAB

No of AC 45 Locations 180 all sampled randomly, Sample size 4668, voters sampled randomly from voters list

Vote share Estimate

AAP 40%

Cong 26%

SAD+20%

BJP+ 7%

Oth 7%

Big victory for AAP

Margin of error 4%@LoknitiCSDS @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) March 9, 2022

Finding from Lokniti-CSDS Post Poll survey UTTARAKHAND

No of AC 26 Locations 104, Sample size 2738, All sampled randomly

Estimated Vote Share

BJP 43%

Cong 38%

AAP 3%

BSP 4%

Oth 12%

Should give a comfortable majority to BJP

Margin of error 3%.@LoknitiCSDS @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) March 9, 2022

Lokniti-CSDS Post Poll survey GOA

AC 20 location 80 sample size 2066 sampled from voters list

Vote share estimate

BJP 32%

Cong 29%

AITC+ 14%

AAP 7%

RG 8%

Oth 10%

Hung Assembly possible

Margin of error 6% due to smaller sample & multi corner contest@LoknitiCSDS @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) March 9, 2022

Further the exit poll says that the Congress is heading for a humiliating defeat in Punjab and Uttarakhand, while it would be a hung house in Goa. In Punjab the AAP is set to win 40 per cent of the votes, while the Congress would end up with just 26 per cent.

In Goa, The BJP is set to win 32 per cent of the vote share and the Congress 29, the exit poll says while adding that the Trinamool Congress could end up with 15 per cent.

In Uttarakhand, the exit polls predicts a win for the BJP and party would end up with 43 per cent of the vote share, while the Congress will end up with 38 per cent.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 14:47 [IST]