Omicron rising: These states are likely to close schools again

India will see Omicron surge but cases will be mild, vaccines will help: Angelique Coetzee

Big jump in Omicron cases, Delhi at 141 adds to overall tally of 578

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: Delhi witnessed a massive spike in the number of Omicron cases. The number of Omicron cases, the new variant of COVID-19 now stands at 142 in the national capital.

The number of Omicron cases in India now stands at 578. 151 have recovered government data shows.

In view of the increase in cases, several states have imposed a night curfew. Delhi has imposed night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am starting today. The number of. Omicron cases in Maharashtra stands at 141 while in Kerala and Gujarat there are 57 and 49.

Meanwhile in New York health officials had reported an increase in the number of hospitalisations among children. The New York State Department has warned of an upward trend in paediatric hospitalisations associated with COVID-19.

"One of the problems is that that's not going to be totally available to everyone until we get to January and there are still some issues now of people having trouble getting tested," top US pandemic advisor, Antony Fauci told ABC News.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:26 [IST]