Bhumi Pujan: Why PM Modi’s inner security ring will have cops who recovered from COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a special ring of protection of the local police personnel when he lands at the Saket College helipad at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh today.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

The local police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19. According to experts those who recover from COVID-19 develop antibodies to the disease and are therefore unlikely to contract the infection or spread it at least for a few months.

The PM will spend around 3 hours in Ayodhya for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir. It is the protocol for protecting the Prime Minister that he must be guarded by healthy personnel. In these times, what can be healthier that a COVID-19 warrior, the Deepak Kumar, the deputy inspector general of police, Uttar Pradesh said.

This is the method, PM Modi would use to plant the Parijat sapling in Ayodhya

Kumar said that he had written to the UP DGP, Hitesh Chandra Awasthy on July 29 and made a special request that around 150 UP police personnel who had contracted the disease and recovered by July 25 make their way to Ayodhya.

The request was allowed immediately. I had the entire list of those who had been impacted by COVID-19 and the ADG (Law and Order) okayed the request. Kumar said that 150 personnel were not enough to protect the PM in such a high profile event. He however added that the larger security detail would comprise 400 personnel who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours and then been isolated.