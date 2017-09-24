BHU violence: Yogi seeks report, Rahul calls it BJP's version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the BJP for the lathicharge by police on girl students of the Benaras Hindu University, saying it was the saffron party's version of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao".

"BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU," Gandhi tweeted, attaching a video link of the students who alleged that they were beaten up by male policemen at the campus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report on the incident from the divisional commissioner.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus last night witnessed violence by students who were lathicharged by the police, in an ugly turn of a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for recognising Congress' "legacy" of IITs in her speech at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

"Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs," said Gandhi.

In Delhi, youth Congress members protested against the alleged lathicharge on BHU students. Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas said the alleged police action on protesters in BHU took place "when the Prime Minister and the chief minister were in the same city". Vishwas said the vice-chancellor of BHU "must quit if he has some shame".