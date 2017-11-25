Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 4

The death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rose to four on Saturday. A portion of a four-story building collapsed in Navi Vasti locality in Bhiwandi, Thane district.

Three persons were killed and nine more injured when the collapse occurred around 9 am. Around 20 people were feared to be trapped in debris on Friday.

According to Indian Express report, the police said five families lived in the building and those rescued alive were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi and the Thane Civil Hospital. The injured are Rehan Khan (6), Asif Khan (21), Abid Khan (21), Imrana Khan (22), Yakub Khan (58), Salma Ansari (55), Shakil Ansari (37), Khwaja Sayyad (55) and Sabira Pathan (45).

"Body of Ruksana Khan was pulled out from the debris and five others were rescued and admitted to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mumbai," Nikam told PTI over the phone.

Bhiwandi is a part of the Thane district of Maharashtra state in Konkan division, located 20 km to the north-east of Mumbai and 15 km to the north-east of Thane city. Known for its textile industry, Bhiwandi has the largest number of Power looms in the country and is dubbed as 'The Manchester of India'.

OneIndia News