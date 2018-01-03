Bhima Koregaon violence: We want annihilation of caste, says Umar Khalid

Bhima Koregaon violence: Umar Khalid slams BJP, RSS over clashes | Oneindia news

Following the violent clashes in Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra, JNU student leader Umar Khalid said that the links between perpetrators and those in power led to the unfolding of violence on January 1st, 2018.

The student leader also slammed the BJP and the RSS for inciting communal violence to divert the common man from real issues and the lack of development under the ruling Government.

He also denied rumours of FIR and complaint filed against him,in fact he pointed out that FIR has been filed against two people from Right-wing organisations and they have been charged with attempt to murder. Regarding complaint against Jignesh Mevani, MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat who was attacked for asking people to take to the streets to fight casteism, Umarsaid, it is a citizen's Constitutional right to protest and that cannot be criminalised.

He also came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resorting to divisive politics to further create polarisation in the nation to gain political vantage. He said, "Yogi Adityanath sending shampoo to dalit villages is casteism, Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde saying that the Constitution can be changed is casteism,"

"We are not resorting to caste based politics,in stead we want annihilation of caste," he said.

OneIndia News