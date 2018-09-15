Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar to emerge a big players in the UP politics

New Delhi, Sep 15: In yet another move to woo Dalit community in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has released Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar from jail but he targeted the BJP immediately after getting released from the jail. A huge crowd awaited for its young, suave, dynamic and aggressive leader in solidarity but there is definite political meaning not only behind his release but his words.

The BJP government has not only released Chandrashekhar but also promised to withdraw cases against all Dalit workers against whom cases were registered during protest in Saharanpur and even people involved in the violence on April 2, 2018 during Bharat Bandh called by the Dalit organisations. The BJP is trying to put across a message among the community that it is for the community. But political analyst see a bigger meaning in it. They feel that releasing Chandrashekhar and his subsequent attack on the party will not only create a parallel leadership to Mayawati among Dalit and also attack on the BJP might help the upper caste rallying behind the party. Both the condition suits the BJP as if Dalits are divided into three it is good for the BJP. One with Mayawati, other with Chandrashekhar and a section of Dalits supporting the BJP.

National Security Act (NSA) slapped on Chandrashekhar and he was expected to be released on November 18 but NSA was withdrawn so he got the bail and was released immediately. Not to ignore the fact that even during the Modi wave former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati has been able to retain her around 20 per cent vote bank in Uttar Pradesh however she failed to get even a single Lok Sabha seat. So for the BJP to win elections in Uttar Pradesh fragmentation of Dalit votes is necessary and this could be a right move for the party, political observer feel.

Chandrashekhar is getting support from the young generation in the Dalit community, they say, "He is our hero as he has the answer for everything and the kind of politics that Mayawati do has created a vacuum. She does not communicate with people and moreover she is totally away from social media which is unpardonable in today's world. Chandrashekhar does everything that she does not do. Dalit youths are looking at him as their future leader and new role model."

So there is an insecurity among the BSP leaders not only with his release from the jail but when the Bhim Sena started emerging on the horizon and started movement against atrocities the community. The insecurity was so much that Mayawati has gone up to the extant of saying him to be an RSS agent. This itself is enough to cause a chasm in the community which might increase with the passing time.

Mayawati was confined to Uttar Pradesh and she was trying to spread her base in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and a few more state. She is even looking for alliance with the Congress in MP and Chhattisgarh but Dalit leadership is emerging like Jignesh Mevni in Gujarat and Chandrashekhar in Uttar Pradesh which they want to take to the entire country. Mayawati has the habit of not allowing any other leadership to emerge is now becoming a deterrent for her.

If Mevani came to Delhi to support Chandrashekhar then Congress leadership helped him in legal matter. Some senior leaders of the Congress were provide legal assistance to Chandrashekhar and leader from Western UP Imran Masood too came to his help by taking into the confidence the top brass of the party.

Chandrashekhar is saying at the moment that he will not join the politics but this was the same case with Mevani however in the same breath Chandrashekhar vows to rout the BJP in the state but keeping his political cards close to his chest. Who will be able to get political mileage out of it will be clear with the passing time but roads ahead is bumpy for the BJP and the BSP.