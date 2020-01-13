  • search
    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking bail

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking bail in case related to anti-CAA protests at Daryaganj. He was arrested on December 21 on allegations of inciting violence during anti-CAA protests. Matter likely to be heard tomorrow.

    Azad, currently under arrest, has said that there was no evidence against him in the FIR which states that he had instigated the crowd to march to Delhi gate from Jama Masjid and indulge in violence.

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad
    The plea sought a direction to the jail authorities or the Delhi government to provide medical treatment to Azad.

    The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court.

    Give immediate medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Delhi court directs Tihar

    Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, despite not having police permission.

    The marching protesters were stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent and set a car on fire and damaged a few other vehicles.

    The police resorted to lathicharge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
