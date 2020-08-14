Bharosa, samman, dosti says Australian PM in Independence Day message to India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison extended warm congratulations to the people of India ahead of Independence Day.

He highlighted the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia.

"Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic," Morrison said.

"The deep friendship between Australia and India is about more than trade and diplomacy. Founded on bharosa (trust) and samman (respect) - it is a friendship with depth, and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and dosti (mateship)," he also said.

India is now our biggest source of migrants. Their presence has contributed to Australia becoming the most successful multicultural nation on earth, he also said.