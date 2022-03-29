Bharath Bandh: How much of an impact did day 1 have

Bharat Bandh today, tomorrow: Banking, Trasnportation, Railways and Power services likely to be hit

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: On day of the Bharat Bandh several services were hit in some states. On day 2 of the bandh, the banking sector is likely to be hit.

On day 1 some bank branches in cities with a strong trade union movement were hit. These banks did very limited over the counter public dealings such as cash deposits and withdrawals. The bandh was joined by scores of workers from the state owned SAIL, RINL and NMDC.

In Maharashtra although the striking employees that the bandh had a deep impact, the volume data of the cash replenishment at ATMs was not immediately known.

However in West Bengal normal life was hit with striking employees blocking roads and stopping the movement of trains in some stations.

In Kerala state road transport buses, auto-rickshaws and private buses were off the road. However essential services such as supply of milk, ambulance services and hospitals were not affected.

In Haryana, state roadways employees joined the strike as a result of which public transport was hit.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 14:07 [IST]