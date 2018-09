Bharat Mata, Lotus and hard work at booth levels: Shah’s advise to BJP workers

Jaipur, Sep 18: An election cannot be won only through the achievements of the government. It is an election of the party workers than just of any minister or chief minister, BJP president Amit Shah said.

He urged the party workers to work hard at the booth levels and also added while campaigning they should think of Bharat Mata and Lotus. Shah was addressing a BJP workers at an even in the industrial city of Bhilwara.

Also Read | Telangana IT Minister slams Amit Shah for questioning KCR move to opt for early polls

The BJP chief also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are working as double engines to lead the country and the state, respectively, and every party worker should visit door-to-door to highlight the work done by the two leaders.

He also highlighted several achievements of the Modi government at the Centre, listing surgical strike against Pakistan, increase in minimum support price for farm produce and vaccination scheme among others. Exuding confidence in party workers, Shah said that it was not an election of any minister or chief minister but it was an election of party workers and the BJP.

Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event.

Reacting to his speech, Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot said the saffron party head has lost faith in five-year tenure of Raje government in the state as he was seeking votes in the name of 'Bharat Mata' and the BJP. Shah also hit out at the Congress on issues of NRC (National Register of Citizens in Assam) and surgical strike.

Also Read | BJP will fight on all seats in Telangana, KCR govt failed at every front: Shah

He said the 'Mahagathbandhan', or the grand alliance that the Opposition is talking about will not be able to defeat the BJP. At another event in Bhilwara, Shah celebrated Modi's birthday with differently-abled children and said the prime minister's life was dedicated people of the country, its pride and its development. Shah will address 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' in Nagaur and Udaipur on Tuesday.

The BJP president is interacting with party workers at various places through this event. Since July, this is Shah's third visit to the state where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.