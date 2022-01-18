YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Biotech urges health workers to administer only approved Covid vaccine to 15-18 year age group

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Jan 18: India's first indigenous Covid vaccine developer Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said that it is getting complaints that children in the age group 15 to 18 of being administered unapproved COVID-19 vaccines.

    Bharat Biotech urges health workers to only administer approved Covid vaccine to 15-18 year age group

    Hence, it requested the health workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to that particular age group. "We have received several addtional reports of individuals in the 15-18 age group being administered unapproved Covid-19 vaccines. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only COVAXIN is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group," it said.

    COVAXIN received approval based on thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and ummunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added.

    Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added. PTI GDK BN BN
    Meanwhile, COVAXIN has been administered for over 50 per cent of the people of the 15-18 age group on Tuesday.

    "Big day for India's fight against COVID-19! Over 50% of our youngesters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India Flag of India #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 22:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X