Bharat Biotech urges health workers to only administer approved Covid vaccine to 15-18 year age group

Hyderabad, Jan 18: India's first indigenous Covid vaccine developer Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said that it is getting complaints that children in the age group 15 to 18 of being administered unapproved COVID-19 vaccines.

Hence, it requested the health workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to that particular age group. "We have received several addtional reports of individuals in the 15-18 age group being administered unapproved Covid-19 vaccines. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only COVAXIN is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group," it said.

COVAXIN received approval based on thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and ummunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added.

Meanwhile, COVAXIN has been administered for over 50 per cent of the people of the 15-18 age group on Tuesday.

"Big day for India's fight against COVID-19! Over 50% of our youngesters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India Flag of India #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 22:56 [IST]