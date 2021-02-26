YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Biotech signs pact to supply 20 mn doses of Covaxin to Brazil

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 26: Bharat Biotech will supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil during the second and third quarters of current year, the city-based vaccine maker said on Friday.

    Bharat Biotech signs pact to supply 20 mn doses of Covaxin to Brazil

    It has signed an agreement with the Brazilian government for the supply of the indigenously developed vaccine, a press release from the company said here.

    "The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunisation programme against the virus. It has signed an agreement for delivery of Covaxin during Q2 and Q3 2021," it said.

    4 detected with South African Covid variant in India, one with Brazil strain: ICMR

    Several countries around the world have expressed strong interest in Covaxin and the company was fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently, the release added.

    Bharat Biotech had earlier saidit signed an agreement with Brazil-based Precisa Medicamentos for the supplies of Covaxin for the private markets inthe South American country.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine brazil

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X