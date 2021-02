Bharat Biotech signs pact to supply 20 mn doses of Covaxin to Brazil

Centre to launch CoWin 2.0 from Monday: All you need to know on new vaccine drive

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Feb 26: Bharat Biotech will supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil during the second and third quarters of current year, the city-based vaccine maker said on Friday.

It has signed an agreement with the Brazilian government for the supply of the indigenously developed vaccine, a press release from the company said here.

"The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunisation programme against the virus. It has signed an agreement for delivery of Covaxin during Q2 and Q3 2021," it said.

Several countries around the world have expressed strong interest in Covaxin and the company was fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently, the release added.

Bharat Biotech had earlier saidit signed an agreement with Brazil-based Precisa Medicamentos for the supplies of Covaxin for the private markets inthe South American country.