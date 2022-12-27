YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to be priced at Rs 800 per dose in pvt markets, Rs 325 per dose for govts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above. According to reports, the intranasal vaccine is priced at Rs 800 for private hospitals and clinics and at Rs 325 for the government.

    It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It has been introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening.

    Bharat Biotechs nasal vaccine to be priced at Rs 800 per dose in pvt markets, Rs 325 per dose for govts

    The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose. The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

    Bharat Biotech's Covid nasal vaccine debuts on CoWIN: All you need to knowBharat Biotech's Covid nasal vaccine debuts on CoWIN: All you need to know

    Currently, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Covovax, Russian Sputink V and Biological E Ltd's Corbevax are listed in the CoWin portal. On September 6, the vaccine maker announced that its iNCOVACC (BBV154), has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above.

    Comments

    More VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    vaccine coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X