Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to be priced at Rs 800 per dose in pvt markets, Rs 325 per dose for govts

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 27: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above. According to reports, the intranasal vaccine is priced at Rs 800 for private hospitals and clinics and at Rs 325 for the government.

It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It has been introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose. The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Currently, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Covovax, Russian Sputink V and Biological E Ltd's Corbevax are listed in the CoWin portal. On September 6, the vaccine maker announced that its iNCOVACC (BBV154), has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 13:33 [IST]