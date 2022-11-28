YouTube
    Bharat Biotech's Covid nasal vaccine gets approval in India

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal Covid vaccine has been cleared for restricted use in emergencies for those above the age of 18 years. iNCOVACC will become the first intranasal vaccine in the world.

    "iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results. iNCOVACC has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost effective in low- and middle-income countries," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

    Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 19:11 [IST]
