Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trial

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech has shown an overall efficacy of 77.8% in the phase 3 clinical trials on Saturday. The vaccine also showed 65.2% against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

The indigenously developed vaccine is 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group. Efficacy data also demonstrated 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19.

Safety analysis demonstrates adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12% of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5% of subjects feeling serious adverse events.

Phase 3 trial date in brief

Asymptomatic cases: 63% Covaxin efficacy

Mild, moderate, and severe cases: 78% Covaxin efficacy

Delta variant: 65% Covaxin efficacy

Severe Covid-19 cases: 93% Covaxin efficacy

The Covaxin Phase-3 analysis was reportedly conducted across 25 hospitals in India as trial sites It consisted of 25,800 volunteers from the age group of 18 to 98.

What next for Covaxin

Anti-Covid-19 shot, Covaxin, is likely to be approved for children by September. The vaccine for children aged 6-12 will be administered by the intramuscular route in two doses on day 0 and day 28. The trial will assess the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the Covid-19 vaccine in children.

Covaxin, which has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used on adults in India's ongoing Covid vaccination drive, which started from January 16 this year.

Bharat Biotech has said that scientific standards and commitment of Covaxin are transparent, and the company has so far published nine research studies on its safety and efficacy.