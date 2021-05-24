Bharat Biotech likely to start paediatric trials of Covaxin by June

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 24: The makers of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech are likely to start paediatric trials from June, the company's Business Development and International Advocacy head, Dr Raches Ella said.

Dr Ella said that the they focused on developing the product last year. Now the focus is on ramping up manufacturing capacity. Kids vaccine trials of Bharat Biotech may get the licence in the third quarter this year.

He also said that they would be ramping up the manufacturing capacity of Covaxin to 700 million doses by the end of the year. "We are happy to have the full support of the government because of which we are able to stand where we are today in this journey. The vaccine is co-developed by us and ICMR. The government placed an advanced purchase order of ₹1,500 crore. This will help us to increase our risk appetite. That is why we are expanding to Bangalore and Gujarat," Dr Ella also said.

Further Dr. Ella said that the company expects to get approval from the World Health Organisation for Covaxin by the end of the third or fourth quarter. Since the vaccine is not included in the WHO's Emergency Use Listing, people who have been fully vaccinated by both doses may not be allowed to travel internationally.

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 10:35 [IST]