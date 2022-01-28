Bharat Biotech gets DGCI nod for intranasal Covid booster doses

Fully vaccinated? Now get your Universal Pass cum certificate: Here's how to download

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval to Bharat Biotech for trials of its intranasal Covid booster dose in India. The trials will be done at 9 different sites.

An intranasal vaccine as a booster dose would be easier to administer in mass vaccination campaigns and has the potential to prevent transmission.

Bharat Biotech has said that the nasal vaccine, BBV154, stimulates immune responses at the the site of infection -- the nose and is very effective in blocking infection and transmission of Covid-19.

It has also underlined how easily a nasal vaccine can be administered and the fact that it would not need trained healthcare workers.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had last month sought the drug regulator's approval to conduct phase-III trials of the nasal vaccine.

Key Attributes:

An intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response - neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses.

Immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) - essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19.

The nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organized immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

Non-invasive, Needle-free.

Ease of administration - does not require trained health care workers.

Elimination of needle-associated risks (injuries and infections).

High compliance (Ideally suits for children's and adults).

Scalable manufacturing - able to meet global demand.