Bharat bandh: Two-year-old girl dies as vehicle gets stuck in Bihar blockade

Patna, Sep 10: A two-year-old child in Bihar's Jehanabad died while on her way to the hospital as the family wasn't able to reach the hospital on time allegedly due to Bharat Bandh.

According to reports, the girl was ill with severe breathing problems and her parents were rushing her to the Jehanabad civil hospital.

Her parents said if they were allowed to move ahead, their daughter's life could have been saved, the report adds.

However, SDO Jehanabad Paritosh Kumar said that the relatives of the diseased had left home late and the death is not related to Bandh or traffic jam.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at the Congress asking who whill take the responsibility for the death of the child.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in response to the Bharat bandh call by Congress.

Slamming the Congress for violent attacks that took place earlier in the day, Rabi Shankar Prasad said, 'In democracy, everybody is welcomed to protest, but is violence acceptable? The Congress party should answer who is responsible for burning of buses, vandalising petrol pump. It's the essence of democracy that hospitals, ambulances, and medicine shops are allowed to function without any hindrance. But, with the death of 2-year-old in Bihar today, an environment of fear is being created."

"The people of India are not supporting the strike as they understand that the fuel price is operated by global market and is not in our control. We are trying our best to control the situation," he added

The 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress, to protest spiraling fuel prices, has resulted in unrest in several parts of Bihar. Train services have been targeted by the protestors across the state. In Patna City, RJD workers threw stones at Shramjivi Express.