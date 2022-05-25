Bharat Bandh today: Who's demanding and what are their key demands| Know its likely impact

Bharath Bandh: How much of an impact did day 1 have

New Delhi, May 25: Bharat Bandh has been called on Wednesday (May 25) by the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF).

The Bandh is called in protest against the centre for not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), said the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), Neeraj Dhiman.

Along with BAMCEF, the Bharat Bandh is also supported by the National Convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Party, National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, and other affiliated organisations.

Key demands of the BAMCEF are:

No use of EVMs in elections.

Caste-based census.

SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector.

Guaranteed MSP for farmers.

No implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR.

Resumption of the old pension scheme.

Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

No displacement of tribal people under the garb of environmental protection.

Making vaccination optional.

Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Likely impact

Shops, banks and small businesses may be impacted tomorrow. On the other hand, transport services, offices, schools and colleges are likely to operate normally.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 8:37 [IST]