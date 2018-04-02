Bharat Bandh: Mayawati condemns violence, slams Modi govt over delay in filing review petition

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condemned the violence that has taken place against the SC/ST Act that killed at least 5 people.

"I support the protest against the SC/ST Act. I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests," she said.

"The Modi government is doing a conspiracy by privatization of government departments so that Dalits be deprived of promotion in jobs," she said.

Maywati said that the Dalits were protesting peacefully and the violence has been caused due to goons hijacking the stir. "We condemn the act of violence. Some anti-social elements were sent to disrupt the Bharat Bandh and they were the ones who were involved in violence. Police and administration should identify such people and punish them," she added.

Mayawati added, "Strict action should be taken against those who spread violence during the protests," as per ANI.

At least five people - four from Madhya Pradesh and one from Rajasthan - were killed after protests turned violent between Dalit groups and cops in Madhya Pradesh.

A number of dalit organisations today staged a protest in the national capital today as part of the countrywide agitation called by them against the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act banning automatic arrest and registration of cases.

The protesters, who were demanding that the provisions related to immediate arrest be restored, gathered at Mandi House and blocked the road outside the metro station there, bringing traffic to a halt and inconveniencing commuters travelling towards ITO and other stretches.

Heavy police force was deployed at Mandi House in view of the protests.

Shouting slogans of 'Jai Bhim', the protesters also blocked one of the carriageways of Barakhamba Road affecting traffic on the stretch, police said.

A number of Dalit organisations have called for a Bharat Bandh today to protest against the Supreme Court order claiming that it has created a feeling of insecurity among the members of the marginalised communities and that getting justice will be even more difficult now .

They said the Centre had announced that it will be filing a review petition only after they called for a bandh demanding that the law that protects the scheduled castes and tribes against discrimination and atrocities be restored in its original form.

