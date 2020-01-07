  • search
Trending JNU Bharat Bandh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Bandh: Government warns employees of 'consequences' if they go on strike

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 07: The Centre has warned its employees of "consequences" if they go on strike called on January 8 by one of their associations to protest against union government''s policies including labour reforms, foreign direct investment (FDI) and privatisation, according to a Personnel ministry order.

    The Central Trade Union, except Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, and their affiliates in different sectors are mobilising workers and employees for their proposed nationwide general strike on January 8, to protest against some of the central government policies and press for 12-point common demands of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security among others.

    Bharat Bandh: Government warns employees of consequences if they go on strike

    "Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," the order said.

    Bharat Bandh tomorrow: 25 crore people likely to participate

    In a missive issued to all central government departments, it said existing instructions prohibit a government servant from participating in any form of strike including mass casual leave etc.

    It said the right to form the association does not include any guaranteed right to strike or protest.

    "There is no statutory provision empowering the employees to go on strike," the ministry said.

    The Supreme Court has also agreed in several judgements that going on a strike is a grave misconduct under the rules and that misconduct by the government employees is required to be dealt with in accordance with law, it said.

    "All officers are also requested not to sanction casual leave or any other kind of leave to the officers and employees, if applied for, during the period of proposed strike, and ensure that willing officers are allowed hindrance free entry into the office premises," said the order, also issued to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) asking it to ensure strict vigil.

    More BHARAT BANDH News

    Read more about:

    bharat bandh protest strike government warns employees foreign direct investment

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue