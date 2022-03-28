Bharat Bandh: Empty roads in Kerala, trains blocked in Bengal

Is there Bharat Bandh on 28th and 29th March 2022?

New Delhi, Mar 28: The two day nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) called by a joint forum of central trade unions is expected to hit transport, power services and the baking sector.

This is the first major strike being called following the assembly elections that were held in five states.

In Kerala all government offices remained closed on the first day the strike. In certain places private vehicles were stopped.

Kerala | To protest against government policies, different trade unions have called for a nationwide strike/bandh today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29. Only emergency services are excluded from the strike.



While Kerala and Bengal witnessed empty streets, in Bengal there were demonstrations on the streets. In Jadavpur, Bengal, protesters also blocked trains.

West Bengal | A 48 hours nationwide strike/bandh called by different trade unions to protest against govt policies to be observed today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29.



We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI.

In the wake of the nationwide strike, regional and state control rooms have been put on alert.

Further an advisory was issued to all the state governments and electricity authorities by the ministry of power to ensure continuous power supply. All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency, the power ministry said.

Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured, the power ministry's advisory also read.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 9:39 [IST]