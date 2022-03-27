Bharat Bandh on 28 and 29 March 2022: What is Open, What is Closed?

Bharat Bandh: Centre issues advisory to states ahead of 2-day trade union strike

New Delhi, Mar 27: Ahead of the nationwide strike called by trade unions, the Centre has written to all states governments and electricity authorities asking them to ensure normal functioning of the electricity supply during the strike of the employees.

The Power Ministry advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations.

Notwithstanding above, the followings measures shall also be taken for secure and reliable grid operations: Shutdown activities planned during 28th March 2022 to 29th March, 2022 may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible.

All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency.

Additional manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power station on 24X7 to handles any emergency conditions.

Healthiness of data and voice communication between the identified sub-stations/ power stations and their corresponding SLDC/RLDCs may be ensured.

Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured.

All regional/state control room executives should be vigil and on high alert.

All defence mechanism such as df/dt, Under Frequency Relay based Load shedding (UFLS), SPS etc. shall be in service. vii. A 24x7 Control Room may be made functional for information dissemination and for handling any kind of contingency.

Protesting the Centre's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" policies, a joint forum of central trade unions have given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.

