Bharat Bandh: Banking sector partially hit

New Delhi, Mar 28: Banking services have been partially hit as a section of employees did not report for duty, news agency PTI reported. The two day nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) called by a joint forum of central trade unions is expected to hit transport, power services and the baking sector.

Transactions at many public sector banks have been partially impacted and delays were expected in cheque clearances. Most private banks however functioned normally. Bank Unions are also part of the protest against the government's move to privatise two pubic sector banks as announced in the Union Budget.

This is the first major strike being called following the assembly elections that were held in five states. In Kerala all government offices remained closed on the first day the strike. In certain places private vehicles were stopped.

While Kerala and Bengal witnessed empty streets, in Bengal there were demonstrations on the streets.

In Jadavpur, Bengal, protesters also blocked trains.

We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI.

In the wake of the nationwide strike, regional and state control rooms have been put on alert.

Further an advisory was issued to all the state governments and electricity authorities by the ministry of power to ensure continuous power supply. All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency, the power ministry said.

Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured, the power ministry's advisory also read.

