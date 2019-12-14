Bharat Bachao rally: P Chidambaram slams FM, Modi govt over economy slowdown

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 14: Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally have started at Ramlila grounds in Delhi, the rally highlighted the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the Narendra Modi-led government. Several top Congress leaders led by interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, former Union Minister P Chidambaram are presented at the rally.

The 'Bharat Bachao' rally comes amid major recent issues that made the headlines. Mostly, focusing on raging protests and violence across the Northeast states and West Bengal post amended Citizenship Act, the major issue of economic slowdown and atrocities against women that has been rising in recent time, the nationwide outrage demanding women safety and capital punishment of the rapist.

Former Union Minister, P Chidambaram at the 'Bharat Bachao' rally slammed the BJP government saying that in 6 months Modi govt has wrecked India's economy.

Congress holds 'Bharat Bachao' rally to corner Modi govt and more news | OneIndia News

Chidambaram trained his guns at Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and added, "Yet ministers are completely clueless. Yesterday, the Finance Minister said everything's alright, we're on top of the world. The only thing she didn't say was 'achhe din aane wale hain.'"

Last minute preparations of Congress’ 'Bharat Bachao' rally

Slamming the PM Modi-led BJP government, Priyanka stated that laws are being passed that are unconstitutional, referring to the violence and agitation across North-east states and West Bengal over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that laws are being passed which are unconstitutional. She said, "I'd like to tell every citizen of this country - raise your voice. You love this country, become its voice. If we don't raise our voice, stay back in the darkness of fear & lies even in these circumstances, & stay quiet then our Constitution will be destroyed."

After spending 106 days in Tihar jail the senior Congress leader, Chidambaram was released on bail earlier this month in the INX Media case.