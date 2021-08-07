A&N reports just one case of COVID-19

Bhandara district in Maharashtra is Covid-free after 15 months

Mumbai, Aug 07: While the whole country is battling the second wave of Covid-19, Bhandara district in Maharashtra, which followed became coronavirus-free after the lone patient under treatment was discharged from hospital.

Thanks to aggressive testing and treatment along with proper planning and collective efforts have helped make Bhandara free of coronavirus after 15 months.

The only COVID-19 patient under treatment was discharged from hospital on Friday, while 578 persons were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours and all of them returned a negative result, the release said.

"There are no coronavirus patients in the district now," it said, as reported by news agency Press Trust of India.

District collector Sandip Kadam said collective efforts of the administration and cooperation of people played an important role in making Bhandara, located in eastern Maharashtra, free of the disease.

"Although, the number of coronavirus patients in the district is zero today, people need to be careful in the coming days and follow COVID-19 protocols," he said.

District civil surgeon Dr RS Farooqui said coronavirus is a communicable disease and the only way to prevent its spread is to follow a set of protocols like wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and hygiene.

The health department has taken necessary steps to deal with a potential third wave of the pandemic, he added.

The district has reported 59,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths.

