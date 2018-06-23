Bhaiya ji Joshi to participate in Sindhu Darshan Festival at Leh

New Delhi: In the three-day Sindhu Darshan Festival starting from June 24 organized by Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti and Ladakh Phandey Tsogspa, Leh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarkaryawah (general secretary) Bhaiya Ji Joshi will be the guest of honour.

The programme is focused at national integration, communal harmony and national pride. But focus of the RSS in this three-day event is to take along Budhdhist as Indian Sanatan tradition does not separate Budhdhism as a separate religion.

The RSS is trying hard to unite Hindu and Budhdhist not only in India but in the entire South Asian region.

The Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti and Ladakh Phandey Tsogspa, Leh organize this festival every year. This year the festival will be represented by the RSS general secretary Bhaiya ji Joshi, Union minister of state in PMO and Lok Sabha member from Udhampur Dr Jitendra Singh, RSS national executive member and chief patron of Sindhu Darshan Utsav Indresh Kumar, former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Dorjay Motup, Ladakh MP, Thupstan Chhewang and former minister of Ladakh affairs in Jammu and Kashmir government.

People associated with the festival informed that on the morning of June 24 holy dip in the river, poojan, visit to Behrana Sahib, flag hosting and speeches and cultural programme will be organized at the bank of Indus River.

Langer will also be organized there. The festival was conceived and started by former deputy prime minister of India Lal Krishna Advani when he visited Choglamsar near Leh in 1996 and started Sindhu Darshan Abhiyan. The event was held in form of Sindhu Darshan Festival for the first time this was in October, 1997.

The organizers informed that Sindhu Darshan Festival was held with much pomp and show later and was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on June 7, 2000, at Shey (15 km away from Leh). This is the place where it is now regularly organized.

Organisers of the festival said that a large number of people from different parts of the country will participate in Sindhu Darshan Festival. As a part of the ritual, fifty senior Lamas conduct a prayer on the banks of the river. A series of cultural programs will be organized by the artists from various states of the country.

