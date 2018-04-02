Bhagalpur riots: Ashwini Chaubey's son Arijit moves Patna HC, seeks quashing of FIR against him

Arijit Shashwat, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son who was arrested on Sunday and sent to to 14-day judicial custody moved to Patna High Court, seeking quashing of FIR filed against him. Arijit Shashwat was arrested in connection with a case relating to communal violence in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.'

The arrest came hours after a Bhagalpur court rejected the anticipatory bail petition of Shashwat against whom an arrest warrant was issued on March 24.

Earlier on Saturday late night, Arijit had surrendered to the police in front of a temple in Patna, after evading arrest for over a week, in Bhagalpur incident.

An FIR was filed against Shashwat and eight others at Nathnagar police station of Bhagalpur in connection with the clashes that broke out between members of two communities on March 17.

Shashwat had led a procession organised by Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of Hindu New Year, comprising workers of BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal that triggered a communal clash. The clashes occurred in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station, a Muslim-dominated area. It had triggered communal tension in the Champa Nagar area under the Nathnagar police station in the district, in which some persons, including two policemen, were injured.

Arijit's father, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, is the Union minister of state for health and family welfare.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day