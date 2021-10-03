Bhabanipur gave befitting reply to the conspiracy hatched in Nandigram: Mamata Banerjee

Calcutta HC reserves order on bypoll seat to be contested by Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 03: People of Bhabanipur gave a befitting reply to the conspiracy that was hatched in Nandigram, said Mamata Banerjee after registering a comfortable victory from the TMC bastion.

"Around 46% of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me," Mamata said.

"Since the elections started in Bengal, Central Govt hatched conspiracies to remove us (from power). I was hurt in my feet so that I don't contest the polls. I am grateful to the public for voting for us & to ECI for conducting polls within 6 months," she added.

"It is a victory against the conspiracy that was hatched to defeat me from Nandigram. I thank the people of Bhabanipur for giving me such a huge mandate," she further said.

Mamata Banerjee, who lost the battle for Nandigram against her close aide-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari had to win an assembly seat before the end of six months to continue as the Chief Minister.

After Banerjee''s defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a state minister, vacated the Bhabanipur seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there.

The TMC had won the seat in the April-May assembly polls by a margin of around 28,000 votes.

The BJP had fielded Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer and a long-time resident of the constituency against Ms Banerjee.