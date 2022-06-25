YouTube
    Beware says Sanjay Raut in veiled attack on rebels

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 25: Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut made a veiled attack at the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde who are camping at a hotel in Guwahati.

    In a tweet, Raut shared a picture of a quote from author Rudyard Kipling which read, " beware of overconcern for money, or position or glory. Someday you will meet a man who cares for none of these things. Then you will know how poor you are."

    Sanjay Raut
    At least 38 MLAs led by Shinde are lodged in a hotel in Guwahati. On Friday Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional address while describing the rebels as backstabbers. In his second address on the same day, he accused the BJP of trying to finish the Shiv Sena. They want to own Hindutva. We laid the foundation under Balasaheb and they are reaping the benefits, he added.

    While the Maharashtra coalition struggles with the numbers, Raut expressed confidence that the government will win the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
    X