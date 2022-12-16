No use launching Agni missiles if there are no toilets: Ramesh

Beware Beijing: India’s Agni 5 capable of reaching most cities in Mainland China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: India on Thursday successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni 5.

The missile which has a range of about 5,000 kilometres was tested for the ninth time, the first being in 2012. The Agni 5 can reach most cities in mainland China including Beijing.

With this successful testing, the Agni 5 has moved closer to being inducted into India's Strategic Force Command. India had several weeks back announced its intention to test a long-range missile for which it had issued a NOTAM or notice to the airmen, to warn about the planned test-firing.

The testing assumes importance despite it being prescheduled because of the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). There was also a clash at the Tawang Sector along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh recently in which few soldiers were injured. Despite being lesser in number the brave Indian forces managed to push the Chinese PLA soldiers numbering 200 back after they tried to unilaterally change the LAC.

India, now does not urgently need an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as the Agni 5 has a range of 5,000 kilometres and can easily reach mainland China. The range of the ICMBs start at 6,000 kilometres.

The test fire was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile. It has now been proven that the missile can now hit targets further away than before. The nuclear-capable ballistic missile was fired from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The test was carried out after the Tawang clash, but the same had been planned much before the December 9 clash. Reports (https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/india-successfully-conducts-night-trials-of-agni-5-nuclear-capable-ballistic-missile-2022-12-15-831498) said that the trial has proven the capacity to enhance the range of the Agni 5 missile if required. The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proven the capability to enhance the range of the Agni 5 missile, if required the report also said.

The missile has a very high degree of accuracy to hit targets. It has a height of 17 metres and is capable of carrying a 1.5 tonne warhead.

In addition to the ICMB Agni 5, the Indian armoury of Agni series includes, Agni 1 with a 700 kilometre range, Agni 3 and Agni 4 with a 2,500 to 3,500 kilometre range.

About Agni 5:

The first two successful test flights of the Agni 5 were conducted in 2012 and 2013 and were in an open configuration. The third, fourth and the December 15 tests from a canister, integrated with a mobile sophisticated launcher, were in its deliverable configuration which enables the launch of the missile with very short preparation time when compared to an open configuration.

Agni 5 also has the advantage of higher reliability, longer shelf life, enhanced mobility and less maintenance.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 16, 2022, 8:50 [IST]