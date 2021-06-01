YouTube
    Better option would have been to pack him off on a plane to India: Antigua PM on Choksi

    New Delhi, June 01: Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that he had clue and neither did he have any role in the alleged abduction of fugitive businessman, Mehul Choksi.

    There were reports stating that Browne had a role in the abduction of Choksi. Browne was quoted by the Antigua Newsroom as saying, "let me state here that even though Choksi's citizenship was unsettled, we respected his legal and constitutional rights as a citizen, and we did nothing to abridge those rights whilst he was on Antiguan and Barbudan soil."

    If Antigua was desperate to get rid of Choksi then the better option would have been to have the Indians come here, bring a plane and pack him on the plane and send him back to India, he also said.

    Choksi had disappeared mysteriously from Antigua and Barbuda last Sunday, following which he was detained by the Dominica police on Tuesday night on charges of illegally entering the island.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 11:47 [IST]
    X