    Best snowfall places in India to visit in December 2020

    New Delhi, Dec 07: Tourism industry is one of the worst-hit industries ever since COVID-19 hit the world but with restrictions easing and popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonmarg witnessing snowfall the tourist inflow has increased. So, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow Covid-19 protocols.

    Best snowfall places in India to visit in December 2020

    Snowfall in Kashmir turns the valley into a city covered with a white sheet. Weather office has forecast moderate snowfall in J&K and Ladakh between December 7 and 8 with heavy snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.

    And if you are looking for snow places in India, then listed below are some of the best:

    • Manali in Himachal
    • Mussoorie in Uttarkhand
    • Shimla in Himachal
    • Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir

    Auli in Uttarakhand

  • Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand
  • Narkanda in Himachal
  • Darjeeling in West Bengal
  • Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Munsiyari in Uttarakhand

    Story first published: Monday, December 7, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
