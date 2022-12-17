Besharam rang row: Mukesh Khanna slams Deepika Padukone's 'provocative dressing', calls it 'vulgar'

New Delhi, Dec 17: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has joined the group of people criticising Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song from their upcoming film Pathaan.

While questioning the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Mahabharat actor asked how could they pass the song despite alleged 'vulgarity' in the visuals of the song. Calling the song vulgar, the actor said that the next time the makers will bring the actors without clothes on the big screen.

The song released earlier this week and has courted controversies ever since. While a section of the viewers liked the sensuous track, a huge segment of people vehemently opposed her saffron bikini look.

Mukesh Khanna told ABP News, "I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?"

Adding more, he said, "Ok, the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead them. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?"

Meanwhile, a complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'. Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the case before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3. "The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Ojha later told reporters.

Earlier, BJP minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Deepika Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its 'rectification'. Mishra had objected to the song in the movie and questioned the heroines saffron bikini and said that it hurt religious sentiments. He said that if the objectionable parts in the movie are not fixed then they would take a call on whether or not to allow its release in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also raised objections to the release of the movie in the state. President of MP Ulema Board Syed Anas Ali also said that the sentiments of "the Muslim community have been hurt" by the film, adding that they will not "allow this film to be released".

Pathan is scheduled to be released on January 25 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie stars Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

