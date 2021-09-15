YouTube
    Bengaluru: Two riders plunge to death from Electronic City flyover

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Sep 15: The busy Electronics City Elevated Expressway, continues to be a danger spot for motorists in the city.

    In a chilling accident, a man and a woman travelling on a bike died on the spot after they were hit by a speeding car on the Electronics City flyover & fell off the flyover last night. The identity of the victims is yet to be established.

    Bengaluru Traffic Police said, a case has been registered.

    When opened to the public in January 2010, promised to provide a faster and signal-free corridor for motorists. But the 9.98 km flyover which comes under three police station limits - Madiwala, Hulimavu and Electronics City, has been racking up a high count of fatalities.

    Previous accidents

    As many as 45 accidents have already been recorded on the stretch this year, with over 60 per cent of them involving two-wheelers.

    January 2018: Software engineer killed after colliding with a stationary car

    October 2017: Biker and pillion rider fell from the flyover after their two-wheeler was hit by a car

    May 2017: 28-year-biker hit the retaining wall of the flyover and fell down to road below

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 9:32 [IST]
