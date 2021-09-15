Bengaluru: Two riders plunge to death from Electronic City flyover

Andhra-based IT employee raped by Nigerian nationals in Bengaluru, two arrested

Bengaluru, Sep 15: The busy Electronics City Elevated Expressway, continues to be a danger spot for motorists in the city.

In a chilling accident, a man and a woman travelling on a bike died on the spot after they were hit by a speeding car on the Electronics City flyover & fell off the flyover last night. The identity of the victims is yet to be established.

Bengaluru Traffic Police said, a case has been registered.

When opened to the public in January 2010, promised to provide a faster and signal-free corridor for motorists. But the 9.98 km flyover which comes under three police station limits - Madiwala, Hulimavu and Electronics City, has been racking up a high count of fatalities.

Previous accidents

As many as 45 accidents have already been recorded on the stretch this year, with over 60 per cent of them involving two-wheelers.

January 2018: Software engineer killed after colliding with a stationary car

October 2017: Biker and pillion rider fell from the flyover after their two-wheeler was hit by a car

May 2017: 28-year-biker hit the retaining wall of the flyover and fell down to road below

