Bengaluru to impose institutional quarantine on travellers from 'at-risk' countries? BBMP clarifies

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday clarified that decision on compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from 'at-risk' countries has not been made as of now.

No decision has been taken on compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from 'at-risk' countries, even if they test negative for Covid-19, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) clarified in an official statement dated Dec 17.

"Any decision taken in this (compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from 'at-risk' countries) regard would be after due consultation of experts and in conformity with GoI & State govt guidelines," reads the clarification letter of BBMP.

. The countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

This comes even as Karnataka health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar had said earlier this month that all international passengers landing in the state will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR examination to deal with the threat of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Under the new norms, passengers coming from "at-risk" countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from December 20th onwards. The six airports are Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:07 [IST]