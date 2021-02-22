Bengaluru: Ten people in SJR Watermark apartment found infected with COVID-19

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 22: A COVID-19 alert has been sounded in a apartment here after ten people were found positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The 10 cases at the SJR Watermark Apartments, comprising nine blocks housing 1,500 people, were found between February 15 and 22, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (city city corporation) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said in a statement.

Based on the finding, six contagious blocks have been declared as containment zone by the BBMP, the officer said. He said nine mobile teams were deployed today and 500 RT-PCR samples taken and results expected by tomorrow.

Sanitisation has been carried out in the apartment premises and a health team with four doctors has been deployed. Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru became a COVID hotspot after 103 people were found infected.They were home quarantined as a majority of them were young and asymptomatic.