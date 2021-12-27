YouTube
    Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya unconditionally withdraws 'Hindu Revival' remarks

    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Dec 27: After the clip of his speech urging for the reconversion of "all those who've gone out of the Hindu fold," Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has withdrawn his controversial comments.

    "At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Matha two days ago, I spoke on the subject of 'Hindu Revival in Bharat'. Certain statements from my speech have regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Surya tweeted this morning.

    At the event held at Udupi's Krishna Mutt, Surya said that those who have "left their mother religion" must be brought back on priority. "Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those people who've gone out of the Hindu fold...those who've left their mother religion must be brought back," said the MP from Bengaluru South.

    He also said that the mutts should be given targets to reconvert all those who left the Hindu religion.

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 16:27 [IST]
    X