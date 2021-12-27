Never used Shivaji or Indira Gandhi's name for political gain, says Shiv Sena

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya unconditionally withdraws 'Hindu Revival' remarks

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Dec 27: After the clip of his speech urging for the reconversion of "all those who've gone out of the Hindu fold," Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has withdrawn his controversial comments.

"At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Matha two days ago, I spoke on the subject of 'Hindu Revival in Bharat'. Certain statements from my speech have regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Surya tweeted this morning.

#WATCH Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those people who've gone out of the #Hindu fold. Those who've left their mother religion must be brought back. My request is that every temple,mutt should've yearly targets for this:#BJP MP #TejasviSurya at an event on 25 Dec pic.twitter.com/WPJTZNAHiG — Oneindia News (@Oneindia) December 27, 2021

At the event held at Udupi's Krishna Mutt, Surya said that those who have "left their mother religion" must be brought back on priority. "Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those people who've gone out of the Hindu fold...those who've left their mother religion must be brought back," said the MP from Bengaluru South.

Know all about Tejasvi Surya

He also said that the mutts should be given targets to reconvert all those who left the Hindu religion.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 16:27 [IST]