Bengaluru shocker: Aged man dragged by scooter rider Sahil

Bengaluru, Jan 17: In a shocking incident, a man was dragged behind a scooter on busy Magadi Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The scooter rider identified as Sahil had a collision with the 71-year-old man's car. As the man came out of the car, the scooter rider tried to escape from the spot. In a bid to catch him, the aged man named Muttappa got hold of the scooty's grabrail, but the 25-year-old rider did not stop and man was seen dragging behind the two wheeler, NDTV reported.

The clip of the incident has been shared by news agency ANI. "The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar," the news agency quoted DCP West Bengaluru in a tweet.

"The reason is accidental touch between the two wheeler and Bolero," said DCP Laxman Nirbargi.

