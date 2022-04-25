Bengaluru school takes undertaking from parents not to object to students carrying Bible to school

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 25: A school in Bengaluru has been taking an undertaking from parents that they would not object to their wards carrying the Bible to school premises.

    The directive by the Clarence High School has drawn the ire of several right wing groups who have called it a violation of the Karnataka Education Act. "You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School,'' the admission application form for Grade 11 states.

    The Hindu Janajagruti Samithi has urge the education department to act against the school for introducing the Bible. The spokesperson for the organisation, Mohan Gowda said that the school is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible. The organisation further said that non-Christian students are studying in the school and are forcibly Mae to learn the teachings in the Bible. The school on the other hand defended its stance by saying that it provides a Bible based education.

