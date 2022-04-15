Bengaluru school bomb threat: Cops treating case as act of cyber terror

Power cut in Bengaluru in these areas on Apr 12 and 13: Check Out

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Karnataka Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act Act stating the case of sending fake bomb threat emails to 10 private schools in Bengaluru is an act of cyber terrorism.

Despite it being a hoax, the police are not leaving any stone unturned as the incident caused panic and hysteria among the students, school administration and citizens. Further the incident also disrupted the activities in the school and created a great deal of panic.

The police have registered a case under the IT Act 66(F). If found guilty the accused can face a jail term which could be extended to imprisonment for life.

Last week, an anonymous email was sent to several schools here with the threat that they would be blown up by bombs.

The email said that the threat should be taken seriously and this should not be considered to be joke.

Tell the police immediately and don't take this lightly. If you do so you will be responsible for the deaths, the mail read.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:01 [IST]