Bengaluru roads flooded after heavy rains

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 22: Several areas in Bengaluru, including Yelahanka reported waterlogging after heavy rains lashed India's tech capital on Sunday night.

In Yelahanka, the lake overflowed, flooding basements, damaging cars, disrupting electricity, and hampering rescue operations.

Manyata Tech Park, located in the city's Nagawara area, witnessed intense waterlogging, with roads appearing like streams.

Heavy flooding was also witnessed at in Manyata Tech Park, located in the city's Nagawara area. Apartments were also inundated, with people wading through nearly waist-deep water.

Similarly, other reports of water logging were lodged all across the city.

There was heavy flooding in areas like Kogilu Cross, Kondappa Layout and Tata Nagar.

"Yelahanka received 138mm rain in three hours. The average rainfall for November is 30mm and for any rainy month it is 100mm. So a month's rain has been received in just a matter of hours which has led to overflowing of lakes, in turn leading to flooding in low-lying areas," said Gaurav Gupta, Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

"Kendriya Vihar, a low-lying area, has been constructed next to one of the major lakes, Yelahanka Lake. Yesterday, in a matter of 2-3 hrs, heavy rain of 138-mm led to water inflow in the lake,'' he also said.

It may be noted that rainfall-related incidents have caused the death of at least 24 people in Karnataka since November 1, as per official data.

According to Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) officials, since the beginning of this month, rains have completely damaged a total of 658 houses. At least 8,495 houses suffered partial damage while crops in more than four hectares of land have been damaged. Furthermore, rains have caused damage to 2,203 km of roads in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior ministers and officials on Sunday night, for reviewing the damage caused by rainfall and relief actions taken by the government.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted widespread light to moderate rainfall over South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru on Monday and Tuesday.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 15:56 [IST]