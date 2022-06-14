Bengaluru: President Kovind attends 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON temple

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Jun 14: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in Bengaluru on a two-day visit, on Tuesday attended the 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that temples have been among the most important symbols of Hinduism. "At one level, they are sacred sites. Worshippers feel the presence of the divine, be it in the form of vibrations or energy or a rush of the intense devotional feelings. Coming to a spot like this, one can leave the world and its noise behind and feel enveloped in peace. At another level, temples are often much more than places of worship. They are like the sangam sthal, or the point of holy confluence, of art, architecture, language and knowledge traditions," he claimed.

According to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Vaikuntha hill on Kanakapura Road is a traditional, stone-carved structure and a replica of the famous Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

The dimensions, stone carvings and aesthetics are also similar.

"The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda, which means He is the king of kings," ISKCON said.