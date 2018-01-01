Bengaluru Police denies molestation incident on New Year's Eve

The Bengaluru Police has denied reports of alleged molestation incidents at Brigade Road junction on New Year's Eve. Private TV channel and news websites reported that a woman was seen crying at the place. Media reports also clarified that there was no confirmation whether such an episode had taken place. Reports did not show complaint or First Information Report copy alleging that a girl had been molested.

However, City Police has denied media reports. T Suneel Kumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said, "There have been no cases of molestation, 1300 traffic violators were booked."

Read | New year 2018: Kudos to Bengaluru Police for impeccable bandobast

The elaborate bandobast in the city included drone camera surveillance, night vision binoculars, CCTV, LED screens, patrol vehicles and mobilisation of a maximum number of officers and staff. Across the city, a 15,000-strong security force was deployed and a large number of the personnel were at Brigade Road and M.G. Road to avert incidents.

OneIndia News