    Bengaluru-Patna GoAir flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to engine glitch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Nagpur, Nov 27: A Patna-bound GoAir flight from Bengaluru with 139 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Saturday after suffering a glitch in one of the engines, an official said.

    The flight made a safe landing at the airport at 11.15 am, the official said.

    Bengaluru-Patna GoAir flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to engine glitch

    "The pilot of the GoAir flight contacted Nagpur ATC to inform that one of the engines of the plane is facing a problem, and made a request for emergency landing at Nagpur airport," director of the airport, Abid Ruhi, told PTI.

    There were 139 passengers on board apart from the crew members, he said.

    "We made all requisite arrangements by declaring it as full-scale emergency, which includes making available runways, fire tenders, doctors, ambulances and required coordination with the police. Fortunately, the flight made a safe landing," Ruhi said.

    The passengers are waiting at the GoAir terminal and further arrangements are being done for them, he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
    X