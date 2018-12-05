  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru now has its first park dedicated to dogs

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 5: Bengaluru might have his problems with garbage and pollution, thanks to an ever-rising population, but yet within all the chaos and disorder, the citizens of India's IT hub have not given up the aspirations to improve the city's overall living ambience.

    Bengaluru now has its first park dedicated to dogs
    Representational Image

    Also Read | Woof!! India first ever Dog Park launched in Hyderabad

    The Garden City, as the Karnataka capital is also known of despite the garbage problem, has a culture of setting up parks and breathing spaces for the citizens - both young and old. Now, the city has its first park dedicated exclusively to dogs, Bangalore Mirror reported. It's the owners who have come forward to set up the park in Domlur area of the city and it has activity zones for the canines - a kennel as well as a place for poop - and all these have been made from funds raised by the owners themselves. The park will remain open throughout the year and round the clock though dogs without people and people without dogs will not be allowed inside. Also, the park will not allow dogs that are aggressive and not properly vaccinated.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru dog pet park animal

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue