    Bengaluru man in astronaut suit walks on city pothholes, viral video

    Bengaluru, Sep 02: Though Chandrayaan 2 will land on the moon on September 7th, and the manned mission to the moon may be some years away. But a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has already competed ahead. A video of a person dressed as an astronaut walking on the potholes in Bengaluru shows a prototype lunar surface goes viral on social media.

    The pothole-riddled Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru has served as inspiration for city-based street artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy. Who made this creative video.

    In the video, Baadal has an actor suited up as an astronaut moonwalking on Tunganagar Main Road's craters. The video of this 'moonwalk' in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media.

    Earlier, Baadal has in the past used his art to highlight Bengaluru's perennial pothole problem and the apathy of the civic administration and the political class. His previous works include introducing mermaids and crocodiles to Silicon Valley's streets.

    The BBMP had last week announced that Rs 2000 fine will be imposed on engineers for failing to fill the potholes. This comes at a time when BBMP claims that it is taking action and filling potholes on a priority basis after the High Court pulled up the civic body.

    Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram separated from orbiter, begins journey to the Moon

    In an interim order in August, the High Court stated that BBMP officials would be held responsible for accidents due to potholes.

    Read more about:

    bengaluru potholes

