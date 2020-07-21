Bengaluru lockdown ends, restrictions only in containment zones: CM Yediyurappa confirms

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 21: Amid rumours of extension of lockdown in Bengaluru for 15 more days, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday put these speculations to rest and said that there will be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work as economy is also very important.

The state government has imposed complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts among a few others from 8 pm of July 14 till 5 am on July 22.

No extension of lockdown in Bengaluru urban, rural districts, confirms K'taka CM's office

Addressing media, Yediyurappa said,''Initially we had the situation under control. As you can see the numbers are rising in Bengaluru. To contain the spread of COVID-19 lockdown is not a solution. I request everyone to wear mask and maintain social distancing wherever you go.''

''Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones. There'll be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. We have to fight #COVID19 while maintaining stable economy,'' Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said.

BSY said,''I again request the people of Karnataka to wear mask without fail and maintain social distancing. The COVID19 warriors are combating the pandemic risking their lives.''

''People who came from Maharastra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID19 cases in Karnataka...The experts have advised to use 5 'T' formula-Tracing, Tracking, Testing, Treating and using Technology. Citizens in Bengaluru need not be panicked about availability of beds. We have set up dashboard for sharing information on bed availability,''Yediyurappa said.

West Bengal announces total lockdown for 2 days every week amid spike in coronavirus cases

''I appeal to infected people not to lose heart and resort to desperate measures of ending life. 98% of infected people have recovered. Lab result is available in Bengaluru in just 24 hours. Private hospitals have agreed to give 50% beds for COVID19 patients,'' chief minister said.

As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1452 new cases while the same was 3648 in Karnataka on Monday.

At the same time, at least 32 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Monday, BBMP statistics revealed. According to BBMP's Covid-19 War Room data, Thanisandra topped the list with 55 cases, followed by Shantala Nagar (54), Pattabhiram Nagar (30), Kumaraswamy Layout (22), Jakkur (21) among others.