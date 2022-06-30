YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru: KGF actor escapes unhurt after truck rams his Mercedes Benz

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jun 30: Kannada film actor B S Avinash, best known for his role in the KGF series, escaped unhurt after a container collided with his car in the city.

    "At around 6:05 am on Wednesday, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time, Avinash, who played one of the gang leaders in the movie, said in a Facebook post.

    B S Avinash
    B S Avinash

    Recalling the turn of events, he said the accident occurred when he was driving towards the gym and he was moving following a green signal near the Anil Kumble Circle.

    "...but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car," Avinash said.

    Comments

    More ACTOR News  

    Read more about:

    actor unhurt

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X